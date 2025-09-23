Trump to address UNGA to highlight 'historic' global wins; hold bilateral, multilateral meetings

Washington [US], September 23 : United States President Donald Trump will deliver a key address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, where he is expected to outline what the White House described as "historic accomplishments" within the first eight months of his second term, including the resolution of seven global wars and conflicts.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, during a press briefing, said, "Tomorrow morning, President Trump will deliver a major speech touting the renewal of American strengths around the world, and his historic accomplishments in just 8 months, including the ending of seven global wars and conflicts."

Leavitt added that the President's speech will also highlight how "globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order" and that Trump will lay out his "straightforward and constructive vision" for global peace and cooperation.

President Trump will also hold several high-profile bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly. Leavitt further added that the US President is scheduled to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union.

The President will also later in the day hold a multilateral meeting with Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

This will be President Trump's fifth address at the UN General Assembly and his first since returning to office for a second term. He had previously addressed the global body multiple times during his first term from 2017 to 2021.

The UN General Assembly, which serves as the main policy-making organ of the United Nations, offers a unique forum for multilateral discussion among its 193 Member States. Each country holds one equal vote in the Assembly, which addresses a broad spectrum of international issues outlined in the UN Charter.

The 80th session of the UNGA formally opened on September 9, 2025, with the High-Level General Debate commencing on September 23.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also set to meet President Trump on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York. According to a report by Al Jazeera, Zelenskyy is expected to press the US for tougher sanctions on Russia amid the continuing conflict in Eastern Europe.

