Trump to decide in two weeks on US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict: White House

Washington, DC [US], June 20 : US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will join Israel in its ongoing war with Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday (local time), citing a continued possibility of diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

Addressing a briefing at the White House, Leavitt read out a statement from President Trump, who acknowledged the potential for diplomatic negotiations despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt quoted the President as saying.

Leavitt also reiterated the administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program. In response to a question about the contours of any possible deal with Iran, Leavitt said, "No enrichment of Uranium and... Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The President has been very clear about that."

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following nearly a week of military strikes between Israel and Iran. President Trump, speaking on Wednesday, dismissed suggestions that he had already approved a military plan and reiterated his preference for a diplomatic resolution.

"I'm not looking to fight. But if it's a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do," Trump said.

The conflict escalated on June 12, when Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion', targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities. Iran has since retaliated, resulting in intense exchanges across the region.

On Thursday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called for direct action against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, citing Iran's attack on Soroka Hospital in southern Israel a day earlier.

"Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed - he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal; such a man can no longer be allowed to exist," Katz said.

The White House continues to maintain that while military options remain on the table, diplomatic engagement with Iran is still possible. Trump is expected to make his final decision on the matter within the next two weeks.

