Trump to skip meeting with released hostages: Israeli media

Jerusalem, Oct 13 US President Donald Trump will not be visiting Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan to meet with freed hostages after his Knesset speech, as previously planned, due to time constraints in his schedule, The Times of Israel reported citing sources.

Trump addressed the Knesset and was scheduled to fly to Egypt to attend the Gaza Peace Summit being held at Sharm El-Sheikh.

"Trump, who recently finished speaking at the Knesset, is already running considerably past his original planned departure time of 1:00 p.m., and is expected soon at a summit of world leaders convening in Egypt to advance his Gaza peace plan," the media outlet reported.

The special session of the Knesset was held in honour of the President of the USA on a day the Hamas released the remaining hostages abducted during the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Trump received a standing ovation at the Knesset address following the ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

The IDF also confirmed that all 20 remaining living Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas and returned to Israeli authorities after spending more than two years in captivity in Gaza.

"In the past few minutes, the returning hostages, Nimrod Cohen, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, and Bar Kupershtein, were airlifted by IAF helicopters to hospitals, accompanied by their family members.

The returned hostages have undergone an initial medical assessment and are now on their way to hospitals, where they will reunite with the rest of their family members and receive continued medical care," the IDF posted on X late Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Presidency has announced that the Peace Summit is being held in Egypt's Red Sea resort to finalise an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The meeting, to be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries to seek an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability, according to the Egyptian Presidency.

