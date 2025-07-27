Trump uses trade leverage for Cambodia-Thailand "Ceasefire and Peace"; says it reminds him of India-Pakistan conflict

Washington DC [US], July 27 : As the fighting related to the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia enters its fourth day, US President Donald Trump, once again jumping on his trade bandwagon, called for a ceasefire after holding calls with the heads of state of both nations, while drawing parallels to the India-Pakistan conflict.

According to a series of posts on Truth Social on Saturday (local time), the US President has once again leveraged trade negotiations in order to broker a ceasefire and peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand.

Bangkok and Phnom Penh are engaged in a territorial dispute dating back over a century, when colonial-era France first demarcated the border between them, CNN reported.

Since the conflict erupted on Thursday, officials report that over a dozen people have been killed, many more wounded, and more than 150,000 civilians displaced.

Trump, in his posts, detailed his efforts to mediate an end to the ongoing dispute, emphasising his refusal to proceed with trade deals until hostilities cease.

In his posts, Trump stated that he held a discussion with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, following which he also had discussions with Thailand's Acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, for "Ceasefire, and END to the War".

He noted that Washington was currently in trade talks with both countries and that the US would withhold trade agreements until the fighting stops.

He also drew an analogy, remarking that this conflict "very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt."

Trump was referencing the recent India-Pakistan conflict in May, where he had claimed credit several times for brokering a ceasefire between the two nuclear nations, using trade as leverage.

The conflict erupted after 26 civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

However, according to Indian officials, it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who contacted their Indian counterpart to request an end to hostilities, following which the ceasefire was then agreed upon.

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging. We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting -And I have told them so! The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt," the post read.

Trump later, in another post, stated that he had a "very good conversation" with Thailand's Acting Prime Minister, reinforcing the mutual desire for an "immediate Ceasefire and PEACE."

He also pledged to convey this message back to Cambodia, suggesting that "Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural" outcome.

"I have just spoken to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation. Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE. I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!" Trump noted.

Trump, in his follow-up post, further revealed that he had a "very good call" with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, during which he relayed discussions with Thailand's Acting Prime Minister. In his post, Trump said that he had informed both leaders that the US would withhold trade agreements until the fighting stops, expressing hope for a lasting resolution given the two nations' "long and storied History and Culture."

"I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the "Trading Table" with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!" Trump stated.

According to CNN, the latest escalation has reignited hostilities, pitting Thailanda seasoned US allyagainst Cambodia's younger, China-aligned military forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor