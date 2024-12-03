Trump vows to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel

Washington,DC [US], December 3 : US President-elect Donald Trump expressed strong opposition to the proposed acquisition of US Steel by Nippon Steel of Japan and stated, "I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company."

In a post on X, Trump said that, "Through a series of Tax Incentives and Tariffs, we will make U.S. Steel Strong and Great Again, and it will happen FAST! As President, I will block this deal from happening. Buyer Beware!!!."

Notably, The proposed sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel, announced on December 18 2023, entails a transaction valued at over USD 14 billion.

Earlier, Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas regarding the ongoing hostage crisis in the Middle East, stating there will be "ALL HELL TO PAY" in the region if the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, prior to the date he will assume office in the White House.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," Trump said, taking to the social media platform Truth Social.

Trump lashed out at previous negotiations on the matter, claiming there had been "all talks" but "no actions" regarding the locations where the hostages were being held, describing the situation as violent and inhumane.

Trump vowed that those responsible for the hostage-taking would be "hit harder" than any previous actions taken against foreign entities by the US

Further, he also commented on the outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations, calling it a miscarriage of Justice.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

The J6 hostages is a reference to those people imprisoned for their role in the January 6, 2021 riots on Capitol Hill, Trump and his supporters have called the imprisoned people hostages claiming they were acting peacefully and patriotically.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor