Trump wants to take US back in time, says Kamala Harris, on becoming presumptive Democratic nominee for President

Washington, DC [US], July 23 : Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the stark contrast between her vision for America's future and Donald Trump's agenda, saying that the former US President wants to take the country back in time.

Declaring victory in her quest to secure the party's backing for the upcoming election, Harris has released a statement on social media, asserting that she is proud and that she intends to defeat Donald Trump.

Harris celebrated the broad support that propelled her campaign to victory, noting the crucial role of her home state's delegation.

"When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party's nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state's delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon," Harris said.

She expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for their trust and vowed to take her case directly to the American people.

"This election will present a clear choice between two different visions," Harris asserted, drawing a sharp contrast with Trump. "Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom, and ensures every person has the opportunity to get ahead, not just get by, but to get ahead."

Looking ahead, Harris outlined her strategy to unite both the Democratic Party and the nation as a whole. "Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country, discussing with Americans everything that is on the line," she affirmed, emphasising her commitment to defeating Trump in November.

According to a plan outlined by Democratic officials, delegates are set to confirm Harris as the nominee by August 7.

The broad-based support for Harris reflects a strategic alignment among Democrats to consolidate around a candidate capable of challenging Trump in the upcoming election cycle.

The Democratic National Convention promises to be a pivotal event where Harris is expected to be formally endorsed as the party's nominee, further solidifying her position heading into the general election.

Harris's campaign has emphasised unity and shared values among Democrats, focusing on building a coalition capable of addressing the country's challenges and aspirations.

President Biden has confirmed he intends to complete his term and will deliver a national address this week. Harris, if chosen as the Democratic nominee, would make history as the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major party's presidential ticket.

Following Biden's decision not to seek re-election, no significant challengers have emerged. Harris's campaign reported a record-breaking USD 81 million raised within the first 24 hours, emphasising widespread support.

