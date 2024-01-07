Trump warns of "...big trouble" as Supreme Court agrees to hear Colorado ballot case

Washington, DC [US], January 7 : Following the US Supreme Court's announcement to review Colorado's ruling on Trump's 2024 ballot access, former President Donald Trump warned that the country will be in "big trouble" if the apex court does not rule in his favour, as reported by The Hill.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the Colorado case after the state's Supreme Court determined last month that Trump should not be on the primary ballot due to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

However, the US Supreme Court on Friday announced that it would examine the historic ruling made by the Colorado Supreme Court to bar Trump from running for office on that state's ballot. The court, notably, scheduled oral arguments for February 8.

"I just hope we get fair treatment," Trump said at an Iowa rally on Friday. "Because if we don't, our country's in big, big trouble. Does everybody understand what I'm saying?"

Trump further complained of Democrats casting doubt on the court because Trump appointed three of its justices, claiming that they are attempting to put undue political pressure on the court's decisions, according to The Hill.

"They're saying, 'Oh, Trump owns the Supreme Court; he owns it. He owns it. If they make a decision for him, it will be terrible. It'll ruin their reputations," he said. "He owns the Supreme Court. He put on three judges. He owns the Supreme Court. If they rule in his favour, it will be horrible for them. And we'll protest at their houses," Trump added, quoting the Democrats.

"That puts pressure on people to do the wrong thing. What they're doing is no different than Bobby Knight," he continued, referring to the legendary college basketball coach famous for raucous arguments with referees.

Moreover, the Colorado case states that Trump's actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots fall under the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause," which disqualifies those who have engaged in or assisted in insurrection against the country from holding office, as reported by The Hill.

Because the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the lower court's disqualification of Trump, he is still listed on the primary ballot.

Any decision taken by the Supreme Court will likely put the issue in other states' hands. Trump's ballot qualifications have been challenged in over a dozen states, and he was removed from the ballot in Maine on the same argument.

Any votes cast for Trump would be invalidated if the courts decide he is not qualified to hold public office. The Supreme Court's decision to take up the case places the nine justices squarely in the middle of the 2024 election, just as early primary voting is about to begin.

