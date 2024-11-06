Trump wins in utterly divisive, costly US election

Washington, Nov 6 The US Presidential election, widely regarded as one of the most divisive in American history, has caused deep concern among voters. According to an annual survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, 77 per cent of US adults said the future of the nation was a significant source of stress in their lives. Additionally, 74 per cent said they were worried that the election results could lead to violence.

"The US is now more divided along ideological and political lines than at any time since the 1850s," said Bruce Stokes, an associate fellow at Chatham House. "America's friends and allies need to understand that the United States has become a Disunited States. There are effectively two Americas -- and they are at war."

It has also become one of the most contentious and costly campaigns in US history. According to OpenSecrets, political spending across major-party campaigns, related political action committees (PACs), and other groups is projected to reach a record 15.9 billion US dollars, with deep involvement of US billionaires.

After decades of staying out of politics, Bill Gates recently donated about 50 million dollars to a non-profit supporting Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has given more than 75 million dollars to his pro-Donald Trump super PAC.

Forbes had recorded 83 billionaires supporting Harris and 52 backing Trump by October 30. Many more billionaires might also financially back a candidate, but their donations won't be learned until after the election.

Despite the enormous financial outlay, voters appear increasingly disillusioned with their nation's institutions and political landscape. A New York Times/Siena College poll revealed that nearly half of American voters doubt the effectiveness of US democracy, with 45 per cent believing it fails to represent ordinary people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three-quarters of the voters say democracy is under threat, and more than half feel that the government mostly serves elite interests, reinforcing concerns about corruption and deep-seated dysfunction. Notably, 58 per cent of voters say the political system needs major reform or a complete overhaul, according to the poll.

"When it is over, no matter who wins, we will be more divided, with our fragile democracy and our country's unity at greater risk," said James Zogby, president of the Washington-based Arab American Institute.

--IANS

