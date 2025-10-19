Trumpeting from skies: Trump shares AI video of spraying mud on 'No Kings' protestors

Washington, DC [US], October 19 : US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video on Sunday (local time), where he was seen piloting a fighter jet, painted with the words 'King Trump' and spraying mud all over the 'No Kings' Protestors at what appeared to be Times Square.

The 19-second-clip shared on Truth Social, Trump was seen dumping mud over protestors and American social media influencer Harry Sisson, from the fighter jet.

The No Kings Protest saw a turnout of nearly seven million protesters, CNN reported on Sunday, citing organisers. The protests have seen turnouts from more than 2,700 cities and towns across the United States with people voicing strong opposition to US President Donald Trump's administration and policies.

According to CNN, the number was higher by two million when compared to the first round of the 'No Kings Protest', which took place in June earlier this year.

According to the police, the widespread rallies have been largely peaceful with no reports of incidents or arrests.

CNN reported that Chicago, which stands as the epicenter of Trump's immigration crackdown, people rallied with homemade signs and "Hands Off Chicago" posters, waving upside-down American flags along with a few Mexican and Pride flags.

In Los Angeles, demonstrators appeared in inflatable costumes waving American flags across the streets.

While in the national capital, the current and former federal employees took to Pennsylvania Avenue on Day 18 of the government shutdown, and rallied for a calmer political rhetoric.

Despite the mounting opposition, the White House on Sunday (local time), shared a screengrab on X where the US President was seen wearing the Emperor's crown.

The demonstrations come at a time of heightened political tension, amid a federal government shutdown and partisan deadlock in Washington over a funding bill.

Democratic leaders have largely voiced support for the protests, while many Republican lawmakers have criticised them as anti-American.

