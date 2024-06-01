Trump's claim of rigged trial is 'dangerous' and 'reckless': US President Biden

Washington, DC [US], June 1 : US President Joe Biden has condemned former President Donald Trump's assertion that his trial, in which he was convicted on all 34 counts, was rigged.

Biden emphasised the reaffirmation of the American principle that "no one is above the law" and highlighted the extensive legal process Trump underwent, including being heard by a jury of twelve citizens.

"The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed. Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself. It was a state case, not a federal case. It was heard by a jury of twelve citizens- twelve Americans twelve people like you, millions of Americans who served on juries. This jury is chosen the same way every jury in America is chosen. It was a process that Donald Trump's attorney was part of. The jury heard five weeks of evidence," said Biden in an address from the White House.

Biden also characterised Trump's claims as "reckless," "dangerous," and "irresponsible," warning against undermining the integrity of the judicial system simply because one disagrees with the verdict.

"After careful deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict. They found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts...It's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," the US President said.

Biden's remarks come a day after Trump called the hush money trial "very unfair" in which he was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Speaking to reporters from Trump Tower in Manhattan, Trump said, "As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair. We weren't allowed to use our election expert under any circumstances. You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side, they were literally crucified by this man."

Slamming the judge, Trump said, "he looks like an angel, but he's really a devil. He looks so nice and soft. No, unless you saw him in action. And you saw that with a certain witness that went through hell," CNN reported.

Criticising the court verdict, he claimed, The people of our country know it's a hoax, they know it's a hoax, they get it." He said, "You know, they're really smart. And it's really something, so we're going to be appealing this scam," ABC News reported.

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a New York hush money criminal trial that silenced a porn star, CNN reported. This verdict marks a historic moment as Trump becomes the first president in US history to be convicted of a felony.

Prosecutors levelled accusations against Trump, alleging his involvement in an illegal conspiracy aimed at undermining the integrity of the 2016 election and suppressing negative information. Central to the case was the concealment of a hush money payment made to an adult film star.

Following the jury's decision, Trump vehemently denounced the trial, labelling it a "disgrace" and decrying it as "rigged." "We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," Trump asserted, expressing his dissatisfaction after leaving the courtroom.

Despite the guilty verdict, Trump maintained his innocence, positioning the upcoming general election as the true measure of public opinion on the matter.

"The real verdict is going to be on November 5 by the people," he declared. Trump also directed criticism towards the Manhattan District Attorney and the Biden administration, baselessly claiming their influence over the case.

Trump also criticised the Manhattan District Attorney and the Biden administration, claiming their influence over the case.

In a separate statement, Trump's legal team vowed to challenge the verdict, but Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump's motion for an acquittal and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 11.

The trial centred on allegations surrounding a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in connection with this scheme, encompassing 34 felony counts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor