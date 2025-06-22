"Trump's description of Iran as most dangerous regime absolutely wrong": Former diplomat Fabian

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Former Diplomat KP Fabian said that it is not accurate to describe Iran as a dangerous regime as it has over the past over two decades not attacked anyone. Fabian's remarks come in the wake of the US and Israel's strikes on three nuclear strikes in Iran.

"Well, let me ask the question, which is the most dangerous regime? Is it Netanyahu or Iran? Netanyahu has started this aggression. And Israel has carried out so many wars. Whom did Iran attack in the last 20 years? Nobody. So Trump's description of Iran as the most dangerous regime is absolutely wrong. In fact, it's America who has been attacking" Fabian told ANI.

Noting that it was America who attacked Iraq and Afghanistan, Fabian said, "Trump's words have to be taken with a slight pinch of salt."

Regading the Sunday morning strikes on Fordow, Nutanz and Isfahan- facilities in Iran, Fabian said, "This was to be expected... When Trump said within two weeks, most people misunderstood that he would give two weeks for Europeans and others to find a diplomatic way out. No, Trump was trying to mislead. He did it two days time. Except that if we follow the correct usage of the phrase within two weeks, that is the upper limit. So I can say, let's meet within two weeks. And then still I can propose I can meet you two days later."

Speaking on the issue of regime change in Iran, Fabian noted, "I doubt it because there's a lot of confused talk about regime change. What we have to do is to make a distinction between regime change and regime collapse. There can be a regime collapse, but that is followed by anarchy and civil war. If you are thinking of a regime change, that happened in 2003 in Iraq. American boats were on the ground. Saddam Hussein fell and then they put up a set of Iraqis of their choice. That is regime change. Now, I am of the view that Israeli and American troops will not be on the ground in Iran. That will be absolutely suicidal because the casualties will be very high and Trump will not have it. In other words, popular support for Ayatollah Khamenei, Is it going down or is it increasing? Well, reports suggest that though many Iranians were rebelling against Ayatollah Khamenei, now they have gathered around him, but that's what happens in every country. When there is an external enemy, the people rally around the government. So I don't expect either regime collapse and therefore nor any regime change."

Trump announced on Sunday that US had conducted "massive precision strikes" on the nuclear sites in Iran. In his remarks after the strike, the US President warned Iran of retaliation if peace is not achieved soon.

The underground site at Fordow and the larger Natanz plant were Iran's two primary uranium enrichment facilities, out of which Natanz had already been hit by Israel with smaller weapons earlier in the week, the New York Times reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that history will record the US President who "acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons."

Iran in a statement acknowledged that the sites had been hit and called it "savage aggressionan act in violation of international laws", stressing particularly on the NPT. It alleged "indifference and complicity" by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of indifference and complicity and said that it expects the international community to condemn these actions.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

