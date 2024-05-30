Trump's hush money jury deliberations adjourn, to resume tomorrow

New York [US], May 30 : The jury in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial completed their first day of deliberations, grappling with the weighty task of determining the former president's fate, CNN reported.

As the panel of 12 New Yorkers adjourned without reaching a verdict after over four-and-a-half hours of deliberation, the courtroom buzzed with anticipation and speculation. With deliberations set to resume, the trial entered a pivotal phase, with legal manoeuvring both inside and outside the courtroom adding layers of complexity to the proceedings.

Wednesday marked the commencement of deliberations as the jury retreated behind closed doors to scrutinise evidence and deliberate on the 34 felony charges facing Trump. Throughout the day, the jurors sent two notable notes to the presiding judge, underscoring their meticulous approach to the case.

The first note requested a re-hearing of the judge's jury instructions, emphasising the jurors' commitment to understanding the legal framework guiding their decision-making. The second note sought a readback of key testimonies from witnesses Michael Cohen and David Pecker, highlighting the significance of witness accounts in shaping the trial's narrative, as reported by CNN.

Amid the backdrop of jury deliberations, Trump's legal team initiated a series of legal manoeuvres, seeking an expedited briefing schedule for his gag order appeal at the Court of Appeals. The appeal aimed to challenge what Trump's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, deemed an unconstitutional silencing of the former president's campaign speech.

With the court yet to decide whether to hear the appeal, the legal battle over the gag order underscored the contentious nature of the trial and its implications for Trump's political future.

Central to the jury's deliberations were requests to revisit pivotal testimonies from key witnesses, including Michael Cohen and David Pecker. Specifically, the jury sought insights into Pecker's phone conversation with Trump in June 2016, his role in finalising Trump's payment to AMI for Karen McDougal's life rights, and details surrounding the August 2015 Trump Tower meeting.

Cohen's testimony regarding the Trump Tower meeting also featured prominently, providing critical context for the alleged hush money scheme orchestrated by Trump in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, according to CNN.

Prior to commencing deliberations, Judge Juan Merchan spent an hour instructing the jury on the law, outlining the 34 felony counts against Trump for falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Emphasizing the importance of impartiality, Merchan reminded jurors to set aside biases and fulfill their duty as fair arbiters of justice. As the jury navigated the complexities of the case, Merchan's instructions served as a guiding framework for their deliberations, CNN reported.

