Trump's potential running mate picks on Haley, says wrong choice for VP

Washington, Jan 21 Fierce Donald Trump loyalist Rep Elise Stefanic has said that Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as the former president's running mate is a "non-starter for voters".

Stefanic, 39, who tops Trump's list of vice presidential picks for his potential second White House coming, said Haley is a wrong choice as she is "attacking Trump viciously every single day".

"It's a non-starter. It's a non-starter for voters," she told reporters at Poor Boy's Diner in Londonderry, 'The New York Post' reported.

While the Republican frontrunner has said he has chosen who will be on his ticket but has stopped short of making the decision public.

"He's going to make the right decision. I trust him to make the right decision for him. So he's going to look for qualities that he thinks are important," Stefanik said.

As for her own chances at being the vice presidential pick, Stefanik told 'The Post' she would be "proud to serve in a Trump administration in any capacity", adding that she'll "do everything we can to win this election this November."

Stefanik was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump for his re-election campaign, even before he announced it himself.

A staunch loyalist, she has criticised Trump's indictments and filed ethics complaints with judges who have overseen cases related to the former president.

In the run-up to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, both Haley and her former boss Trump have sharpened their attacks against one other.

According to the latest Boston Globe/Suffolk University/NBC-10 Boston tracking poll, Trump earned support from 53 per cent of likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters, followed by Haley with 36 per cent.

Other polls show that she is much closer to Trump in the Granite State, where she is expected to benefit from a more moderate Republican primary electorate.

While Trump has ruled out Haley as his vice presidential choice, the former South Carolina governor has said she "doesn't play for a second".

"She is OK, but she is not presidential timber. And when I say that, that probably means she is not going to be chosen as the vice president," he said at a rally in Concord.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor