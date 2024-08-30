"Trump's presidency might put Taiwan's security at risk," say Taiwanese Americans

Taipei [Taiwan], August 30 : Taiwanese Americans for Harris, an official grassroots affinity group, believe that a Donald Trump's presidency might put Taiwan's security at risk, Taiwan News reported.

The organisation's Co-Chairperson, Jay Chen told Taiwan News that as a lieutenant commander in the US Naval Reserves, President Joe Biden had been the most supportive of Taiwan, and former President Donald Trump had been the most dismissive.

Chen said that Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign was "incredibly receptive" to the concerns of "Taiwanese Americans". He said that the Democratic National Convention added the first-ever references to the "Six Assurances" and other policies guaranteeing peace and stability across Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan News stated that a few US lawmakers said that they will support Taiwan regardless of the outcome of elections. But, Chen replied, "There is an enormous risk with a second Trump presidency."

Taiwan News quoted Trump as saying during an interview with Bloomberg in July that he questioned US support for Taiwan, claiming it stole America's chip industry. He also said Taiwan should pay the US for its defence as "it doesn't give us anything."

Chen said, "We have to recognize that Trump is not just a leader of the Republican Party, but a leader of a cult of personality. He has changed the Republican Party from one of strong interventionism into isolationism. We should not put it past him that he could completely upend accepted treaties and agreements like the Taiwan Relations Act or the Six Assurances. None of that should be taken for granted because all it takes is a majority of votes to get legislation passed," Taiwan News quoted.

Chen said that "a vote for Harris is a vote for security," Taiwan News reported.

Talking about the Taiwanese legislators to Taiwan News, Chen said, "They're very diplomatic. They also attended the Republican convention. But I think deep down they do understand that just because Trump might be bellicose, launch these trade wars with China, and say all the right things, it doesn't necessarily mean he has Taiwan's interests at heart."

