Tsunami Alert Issued in Parts of China After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Russian Coast

Tsunami warnings were issued in several parts of China on Wednesday, July 30, after a strong earthquake of magnitude 8.8 jolted the Russian coast of Kamchatka in the Peninsula region in the early hours. The quake triggered tsunami warnings up to 10 feet near the coastal areas of Russia, US states, New Zealand, and Japan.

The Tsunami Advisory Center of the Ministry of National Resources, said that based on the latest analysis it expected that the tsunami likely to hit certain coastal areas of China.

“Based on the latest warning and analysis results, the Tsunami Advisory Center of the Ministry of National Resources has determined that the earthquake has triggered a tsunami, which is expected to cause damage to certain coastal areas of China,” the advisory centre said.

According to reports, the Chinese government has issued a yellow alert for possible Tsunamis in the eastern coasts, including Shanghai, Zhoushan, and even Taipei.

Earlier in the day, Tsunami alert sirens were sounded in Honolulu, requesting residents to leave coastal areas and secure safe places at higher ground. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a 40-centimetre (1.3 feet) tsunami was recorded in Tokachi, located on the southern shore of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island.