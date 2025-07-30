Tsunami in US, Japan and Russia: Did New Baba Vanga's July 2025 Prediction Come True? Internet Buzzes With Ryo Tatsuki's Claims

New Baba Vanga Ryo Tatsuki, often referred to as the "father of the modern world" by her followers, predicted that something terrible will going to happen in Japan in July 2025. Today, On July 30, a strong earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings for Japan, Alaska, Hawaii and New Zealand. In fact, tsunami have been reported to hit coast of Hokkaido after sirens of goes off.

According to the Japanese weather agency, the first wave of tsunami measuring around 1 foot had reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued more tsunami warnings for its coasts in Hokkaido and Honshu and advisories for Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa.

Initially, an earthquake of magnitude 8.0 was reported before the US Geological Survey updated it to 8.8. US President Donald Trump asked citizens to leave coastal areas in view of tsunami warnings issued in Hawaii. "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE," Trump said in a tweet.

Also Read | Tsunami Alert Issued in Parts of China After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Russian Coast.

Sudden events of earthquakes and Tsunamis have forced people to buzz social media platforms with the manga prophecy by Ryo Tatsuki, who said a massive earthquake and tsunami would hit Japan in July this year. However, the initial date in the prediction was July 5, 2025.

Massive fluctuations in weather around western countries, including in Russia has once again brought Ryo Tatsuki back into the limelight. Netizens pointed out her theories coming true today, even if not on the July 5 (the date Tatsuki predicted). While the earthquake did not strike Japan, the monster tremors have put Japan on tsunami alert.

Breaking: Massive 3 Feet Tsunami Alert for the entire Coast of Japan after a Powerful Magnitude of 8.8 Earthquake in the Coast of Russia, Japanese Manga Predictor Ryo Tatsuki The Future I Saw who predicted 2011 Quake did it again! Stay safe Japan. pic.twitter.com/oIrg48Wgrq — David 🇦🇺🇵🇭 (@Dave2307) July 30, 2025

A user wrote on social media platform X, "Massive 3 Feet Tsunami Alert for the entire Coast of Japan after a Powerful Magnitude of 8.8 Earthquake in the Coast of Russia, Japanese Manga Predictor Ryo Tatsuki The Future I Saw who predicted 2011 Quake did it again! Stay safe Japan."

Watch : Ryo Tatsuki warned the world, and now it’s happening.



Her tsunami prophecy unfolds before our eyes. 🌊



Stay safe, stay strong. 🙏🏻 #earthquake#Tsunami#Japanpic.twitter.com/1LHHRSe40Y — Ashu🇮🇳 (Sushant Ka Parivar) (@Ashu31stDec) July 30, 2025

Another post read, "Watch: Ryo Tatsuki warned the world, and now it’s happening. Her tsunami prophecy unfolds before our eyes."

🚨 Ryo Tatsuki, dubbed the “Japanese Baba Vanga,” warned of a July 2025 mega-tsunami. Today, July 30, a powerful M8.8 quake off Kamchatka triggered real tsunami waves across Japan & the Pacific.



Prophecy or coincidence?

Science says no link, but the timing is eerie. #Tsunami… pic.twitter.com/B5x8LdHXKL — Aatm Yatri (@AatmYatri) July 30, 2025

One of the X users said, "Ryo Tatsuki, dubbed the “Japanese Baba Vanga,” warned of a July 2025 mega-tsunami. Today, July 30, a powerful M8.8 quake off Kamchatka triggered real tsunami waves across Japan & the Pacific. Prophecy or coincidence? Science says no link, but the timing is eerie."

Meanwhile, Tatsuki, known for interpreting her dreams through illustrations and publishing them in books, had previously made several accurate predictions. Her July 5 forecast was widely believed—not only in Japan but globally. Though the disaster didn’t occur on that day, many are now connecting the prophecy to the events of July 30.

Following the July 5 prophecy, tourism in Japan took a hit as travellers from around the world cancelled flights, hotel reservations, and cab bookings in fear of an impending catastrophe. But when nothing happened on that day, doubts began to surface.