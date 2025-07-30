Tsunami Warning Issued for US States and Japan After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Russian Coast

An 8.7-magnitude powerful earthquake that struck off the Russian coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula early on Wednesday, July 30, has been upgraded to 8.8. The earthquake triggered a tsunami in Japan and the US states of Hawaii and Alaska. Evacuation has been ordered in parts of the Pacific region.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a high-intensity earthquake under the seabed at a shallow depth, which led to tsunami waves as high as 4 meters crashing near coastal areas of Kamchatka in Russia. Tsunami sirens go off in Hakodate as the first wave of about one foot is observed near the coast.

Also Read | Earthquake in Russia: Quake of Magnitude 8.0 Strikes Kamchatka Peninsula; Tsunami Warning Issued.

After a Tsunami warning was issued for the US state of Hawaii, heavy vehicular traffic was seen on the roads of Honolulu. It seems people are rushing to their homes and safer places from the coastal and low-lying areas that could possibly be hit by waves.

Authorities in affected regions have urged coastal populations to evacuate immediately amid concerns of destructive waves reaching as far as Ecuador, Guam, and other Pacific territories, according to the Live Mint. A tsunami warning was also sounded in parts of California's coastal areas. The National Weather Service issued the watch for “all coastal regions in the Bay Area and Central Coast, including San Francisco and San Pablo Bays.”