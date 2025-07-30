Tsunami warnings issued across Pacific after massive 8.7 earthquake hits Russia

Tokyo, July 30 Following the powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, multiple countries across the Pacific region have issued urgent tsunami warnings, urging residents to take immediate precautions.

The earthquake, which originated 125 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 19.3 km, triggered fears of potentially destructive tsunami waves across a wide area of the Pacific Ocean.

In response, governments and agencies in Japan, the United States (Hawaii), and the Philippines have activated emergency protocols.

In Japan, the Prime Minister’s Office posted a directive on its official X account at 09:43 JST, instructing authorities to act swiftly.

"Provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami, evacuation, etc., and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents.

"Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible.

Act in close coordination with local governments and, under the principle of prioritizing human life above all else, spare no effort in our emergency disaster responses, including saving lives and rescuing disaster victims, with the Government working as one," it added.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the eastern Pacific coast of Hokkaido and other widespread coastal areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) advised residents to check the estimated arrival times and expected wave heights via their official website.

In the United States, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also posted an urgent update on X, stating:

"TSUNAMI WARNING, FIRST WAVE UPDATE TO ARRIVE AT 7:10 PM HST

URGENT ACTION SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY, HOURLY UPDATES WILL BE POSTED."

In another post, the agency announced:

"ALL HAWAIʻI ISLANDS, The All Hazards Sirens will sound at 4:10 PM HST TUE 07/29/2025. HAWAIʻI IS IN A TSUNAMI WARNING WITH FIRST WAVE IMPACT AT 7:10 PM HST."

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the Presidential Broadcast Service – Radyo Pilipinas, citing PHIVOLCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology), reported:

"PHIVOLCS issued a Tsunami Warning following an 8.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

According to PHIVOLCS, tsunami waves less than one (1) meter high are expected to affect the coastal areas of the Philippines facing the Pacific Ocean. The first surge of waves may be experienced between 1:20 PM and 2:40 PM on Wednesday. The public is advised to stay alert for any unusual water movements in the sea. The public is also urged to avoid approaching coastal areas and beaches in the provinces covered by the advisory."

Emergency services in all affected regions remain on high alert. Residents living in vulnerable coastal zones are being urged to evacuate to higher ground and avoid shorelines until official all-clear messages are issued.

Authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation, and more updates are expected as tsunami wave activity is tracked across the Pacific Basin.

