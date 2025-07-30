Tsunami waves hit parts of Japan after 8.7-magnitude earthquake

Moscow, July 30 One of the strongest earthquakes jolted Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, causing a tsunami reaching heights of up to 4 meters (13 feet), damaging structures, and leading to evacuation alerts in various locations in Japan and the United States.

The massive 8.7-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Kamchatka Peninsula, causing significant concern across the Pacific basin.

The quake, centred approximately 119 kilometres (74 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a Russian city with a population of around 180,000, triggered immediate tsunami alerts across multiple countries.

The tremors prompted authorities to evacuate several areas near the epicentre, particularly on the Kamchatka Peninsula, where tsunami waves between 3 and 4 metres (10 and 13 feet) were reported.

Despite structural damage in some regions, no serious injuries were initially reported, according to local officials.

In Japan, the Meteorological Agency confirmed a tsunami measuring 40 centimetres (1.3 feet) was detected in Tokachi, on the southern coast of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands.

Another wave, approximately 30 centimetres (1 foot) in height, reached Nemuro on Hokkaido's eastern coast.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued alerts for several Pacific nations and territories, noting that waves of more than 3 meters (yards) were possible in some areas.

Coastal regions of Alaska, Hawaii, Chile, the Solomon Islands, and even down to New Zealand were placed on high alert.

In Hawaii, tsunami warning sirens blared across Honolulu, prompting residents and tourists alike to move to higher ground.

"Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in its official alert, cautioning that the first waves were expected to arrive around 7 p.m. Tuesday local time.

The first tsunami wave struck Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands, soon after the quake.

Local governor Valery Limarenko confirmed the arrival of the wave and said evacuations had taken place as a precaution.

