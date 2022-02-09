TTP bombs police vehicle in north-west Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has bombed a police vehicle in Kot Azam region of District Tank in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

South Asia Media Research Institute (SAMRI) on its Twitter handle on Tuesday said: "Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claims responsibility for a bomb attack on a police vehicle in Kot Azam region of District Tank in KP province. The vehicle was reportedly destroyed and the policemen were killed or injured."

Since it was founded in 2007, the TTP has been responsible for deadly violence in Pakistan, attacking both security forces and civilians.

Pakistan is witnessing a surge of attacks in recent days and these are not limited to one area or province of the country.

In the last fifteen days, Lahore, Islamabad, Balochistan's Panjgur and Naushki areas have witnessed attacks that have claimed a number of lives.

The Imran Khan government for a long time had been urging the Taliban to take action against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan or deny them space to operate out of Afghan soil.

Even Islamabad was engaged in talks with the TTP through the Afghan Taliban. However, Islamabad maintained that those talks broke down due to the harsh demands of the TTP in recent times.

After the breakdown of the talks, TTP had resumed its violent activities against Pakistan.

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, last week, said that talks with the banned TTP couldn't move forward despite the Afghanistan Taliban help.

Briefing the Senate Committee on Home Affairs, Rashid said the ruling Imran Khan-led government had abandoned the idea of dialogue with the TTP due to the conditions put by the banned outfit.

Rashid said the Afghan Taliban had initially held talks with the TTP and tried to persuade them to settle issues with Pakistan, but the talks could not move ahead as there were things that could not be accepted.

( With inputs from ANI )

