Tugboat captain dead after collision off Japan's Kobe port

Tokyo, Nov 24 A tugboat capsized after colliding with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan's Kobe Port, leaving the boat captain dead.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. local time. Two other crew members of the tugboat were rescued and taken to hospital, while none of the 21 crew members aboard the cargo ship sustained injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

The cargo ship was en route from Kobe Port to Singapore at the time of the accident.

Japan Coast Guard is conducting an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor