Tunisia busts two drug trafficking network near capital

Tunis, December 1 Tunisian security units have dismantled two drug trafficking networks in Ben Arous and Ariana provinces near the capital Tunis, the Tunisian National Radio reported.

In two separate operations on Saturday the security units arrested nine individuals and seized an undisclosed amount of narcotics, money, and a vehicle, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report did not mention the timing of the operations or the nationalities of the suspects but confirmed that two of them had been wanted on various charges.

The Tunisian government has taken a strong stance against drug trafficking. Recent nationwide operations have led to the arrest of hundreds of individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor