Tunisia dismantles human trafficking network near capital

Tunis, Nov 12 Tunisia's National Guard announced that it had dismantled a human trafficking network involved in smuggling undocumented migrants, arresting five individuals in the operation.

The raid, carried out in Ben Arous province near the capital Tunis on Monday, uncovered a network transporting African migrants from sub-Saharan countries. The migrants were moved from the western province of Kasserine to the southeastern province of Sfax, where they were waiting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

The National Guard did not disclose the operation's timing or the suspects' nationalities but confirmed that four of them were already wanted on various charges. Five vehicles were seized during the operation, and the suspects are currently in custody awaiting legal proceedings, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tunisia, located at the northern tip of Africa, remains a major transit point for illegal migration to Europe.

In a separate operation, the National Guard arrested six individuals, including two women, in Sfax for their involvement in a drug trafficking network. Authorities seized cocaine, two vehicles used for smuggling, and cash. The arrested individuals have been referred to the relevant authorities for legal procedures.

