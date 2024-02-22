Tunisia prevents over 75,000 illegal immigrants to enter Italy

Tunis, Feb 22 Tunisia in 2023 intercepted more than 75,000 illegal migrants while they were attempting to enter Europe via the Mediterranean Sea route to Italy, media reported.

It is more than double the number in 2022, during which more than 35,000 undocumented immigrants were arrested while sailing to Italy off Tunisian coasts, said the report on Wednesday, citing Tunisia's National Guard spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli.

Over the past several months, Tunisian security has intensified the crackdown upon waves of illegal immigration destined for the Italian island of Lampedusa, extending relevant operations from the southeastern province of Sfax to other provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Situated about 130 km from the Tunisian coastline, the island of Lampedusa is often chosen as the first stop for migrants making illegal sea voyages to Italy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor