Tunisia rescues 47 undocumented immigrants off east-central coast

Tunis, July 12 Tunisia's maritime guards rescued 47 undocumented immigrants from sinking boats off the country's east-central coast, according to a statement released by the Tunisian National Guard on Friday.

The National Guard said via its Facebook account that coast guard units on Thursday received a distress call about several boats being damaged at sea and water leaking on board, adding that those boats were carrying 47 Tunisian illegal immigrants, including a pregnant woman and an infant.

The rescued migrants were given necessary aid and then transported to nearby ports for further medical care, registration, and legal processing, according to the statement. No additional details were provided, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean every year through Tunisia as it is one of the main access to Europe through irregular channels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor