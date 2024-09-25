Tunisia retrieves 13 bodies of undocumented immigrants off southeast coast

Tunis, Sep 25 Tunisia's maritime guards found 13 bodies of undocumented immigrants in the coastal province of Mahdia in eastern Tunisia, Tunisian radio Mosaique FM reported on Wednesday.

"Ten bodies were washed ashore on Tuesday night in Salakta, and three others were found in Chebba," said Farid Ben Jha, the spokesperson for the courts of Mahdia and Monastir, adding that the deceased were immigrants from sub-Saharan African countries.

He stated that the 13 bodies, which were in a state of decomposition, were transferred to a hospital for necessary procedures to determine their identities.

Ben Jha added that an investigation has been launched to determine the causes of death, Xinhua news agency reported.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

--IANS

