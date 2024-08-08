Tunisian President appoints new PM

Tunis, Aug 8 Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Social Affairs Minister Kamel Madouri as the new Prime Minister, replacing Ahmed Hachani, according to the president's office.

The Tunisian presidency did not provide further details on this decision. It came two months before the presidential elections scheduled for Oct. 6, when Saied will seek a second five-year presidential term. New Prime Minister was appointed on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kamel Madouri was born in 1974. He was appointed social affairs minister on May 25, 2024, as part of a partial government reshuffle. Before that, he was the chairman of the National Health Insurance Fund.

Ahmed Hachani was appointed prime minister in August last year.

