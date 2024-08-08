Tunisian President sacks Prime Minister
By IANS | Published: August 8, 2024 04:53 AM2024-08-08T04:53:05+5:302024-08-08T04:55:05+5:30
Tunis, Aug 8 Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, the President's office said in ...
Tunis, Aug 8 Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, the President's office said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Saied appointed Social Affairs Minister Kamel Maddouri as the new Prime Minister, the statement said, without giving a reason for the dismissal.
Hachani was named Tunisia's Prime Minister in August last year.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app