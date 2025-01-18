Tunisian security forces dismantles drug trafficking network, arrests three

Tunis, Jan 18 Tunisian security forces have dismantled a drug trafficking network active in Sousse and Kairouan provinces, arresting three individuals, the Tunisian National Guard said on its Facebook page.

One of the arrestees had been wanted on various charges, it said on Friday, adding the forces have also seized 700 grams of cocaine, a sum of money from drug trafficking, mobile phones and cars used for transportation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon reviewing the case, the public prosecution authorised their detention pending investigations.

The Tunisian National Guard called on all citizens to cooperate with the security services by reporting any suspicious information or movements.

The Tunisian government has taken a strong stance against drug trafficking, arresting hundreds of individuals involved in the crime during recent nationwide operations.

Earlier in December, Tunisian security forces have dismantled a drug trafficking network active in the northwestern province of Siliana, arresting three individuals, the Tunisian National Guard said on its Facebook page.

The arrestees include a woman, said Tunisian National Guard without mentioning the timing of the operation or the identities of the suspects.

National Guard units targeted the criminal network in the town of Rouhia in Siliana, and a quantity of narcotic pills, sharp tools, and a sum of money were seized during the operation.

Upon reviewing the case, the public prosecution authorised their detention pending investigations.

Earlier on December 26, security forces dismantled a drug trafficking network active in the capital Tunis, seizing 3.5 kg of cocaine.

National Guard units targeted the criminal network operating in the neighbourhood of Ain Zaghouan, the Tunisian National Guard said, without elaborating on the details of the operation or the number of arrests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor