Turbat police target Baloch Yakjehti Committee members with unlawful FIR

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 27 : Baloch Activist Mahrang Baloch on Wednesday alleged that the Turbat Police filed an unlawful First Information Report (FIR) against several Baloch Yakjehti Committee representatives after the committee organised a peaceful seminar in the Turbat city of Balochistan.

Mahrang Baloch condemned the heinous act of police and stated, "On November 24, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized a peaceful seminar in Turbat City on the ongoing Baloch genocide. Despite the nonviolent nature of the event, yesterday, under the directives of law enforcement agencies, the Turbat Police filed an unlawful FIR against senior advocates of Turbat, Amma Naseema, a 70-year-old Baloch woman, Family of Balach Moula Bux, Sibgatullah, other BYC representatives, and myself."

The police have filed an FIR against Amma Naseema, a 70-year-old Baloch woman, the Family of Balach Moula Bux, Sibgatullah, and other BYC representatives, The Balochistan Post said.

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "This act is a stark reflection of Pakistan's increasing shift towards authoritarianism, where even peaceful seminars and gatherings are met with suppression. The state appears intent on ruling Balochistan through power and violence, attempting to silence all democratic and peaceful political voices."

Mahrang also highlighted that they would raise their voices against the enforced disappearances and support their people's rights.

She lamented, "Such oppressive tactics will not deter us. We will not remain silent under any circumstances. We will continue to raise our voices for our rights and against the systematic genocide of the Baloch people."

While the registration of the FIR has been confirmed, local authorities have yet to comment on the accusations or provide an explanation for why seminar participants are being targeted, as per The Balochistan Post.

However, human rights organizations have consistently expressed concern over the limitations on political activities and freedom of expression in Balochistan. They have also highlighted the alleged abuse of legal processes to intimidate and pressure activists, as per The Balochistan Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor