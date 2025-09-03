Turbat youth allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces

Balochistan [ Pakistan] 3 Sep : A young man has reportedly gone missing after being detained by Pakistani security forces in Turbat, the main city of Kech district, according to The Balochistan Post. The incident took place on Monday in the Askani area, further fuelling concerns over the persistent issue of enforced disappearances in the province.

According to The Balochistan Post, he missing youth has been identified as Amir Bakhsh, son of Nabi Bakhsh. Eyewitnesses and family members told The Balochistan Post that he was taken away from his shop by security personnel, and since then, his whereabouts remain unknown. The family has expressed deep distress, stating that despite inquiries with local authorities, they have received no information or explanation regarding his detention.

Enforced disappearances have remained a recurring issue in Balochistan for decades, with human rights groups accusing Pakistani forces of carrying out abductions without presenting charges or producing detainees in court. Many families of missing persons have staged long-standing demonstrations, highlighting their grievances and calling for justice. According to The Balochistan Post, these protests have become a symbol of resistance for those demanding accountability from the state.

Rights activists argue that such incidents not only violate basic human rights but also deepen the trust deficit between the people of Balochistan and the central authorities. They stress that the lack of transparency and absence of official statements in cases like that of Amir Bakhsh contribute to the sense of fear and alienation among local communities.

According to The Balochistan Post, as of now, Pakistani officials have not issued any comment on this latest disappearance. Meanwhile, the family of the missing youth continues to appeal for his safe recovery.

On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, observed annually on August 30 since its official recognition by the United Nations in 2010, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has raised its voice against the continued plight of thousands of missing Pashtuns in Pakistan.

According to a post shared by PTM Holland on X, countless individuals remain either forcibly disappeared or imprisoned without trial, subjected to torture and denial of justice.

The PTM, which has consistently campaigned for the recovery of missing persons since its inception, reiterated that its central demand has always been for the state to disclose information about the disappeared and to ensure transparent investigations into their cases.

As highlighted in the post shared by PTM Holland, this legitimate demand has repeatedly been ignored, with Pashtuns continuing to face extrajudicial killings, abductions, and fabricated criminal charges.

Prominent leaders and activists remain in custody despite proven innocence in courts. Ali Wazir, a senior PTM figure, has been imprisoned for two years even though multiple judicial rulings have acquitted him. Similarly, Haji Abdul Samad, a respected elder of the Khyber Qaumi Jirga, and Bilal Orakzai, a key PTM activist, are languishing in jail under false allegations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor