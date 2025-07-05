Turkey: 10 suspects arrested over forest fires

Ankara [Turkiye], July 5 : Turkish police arrested 10 suspects linked to forest fires that erupted across the country over the past week, a cabinet minister said on Friday, Xinhua reported.

In a statement published on his X account, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that 44 suspects were detained in relation to 65 forest fires that occurred in 12 provinces between June 26 and July 4, 10 of them were arrested, and judicial control measures were imposed on six of them.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli, announced that the forest fire in Cesme, a popular resort town, was brought under control by Friday morning. Efforts to contain the blazes in Odemis and Buca districts are still ongoing.

Two people lost their lives in Odemis an 81-year-old bedridden man and a forestry worker who died while battling the blaze, according to Yumakli, as per Xinhua.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fires, but high temperatures, low humidity, and powerful winds have created ideal conditions for forest fires to spread rapidly. Investigations are underway to determine whether negligence or arson may have played a role.

Yerlikaya said in a post on X, "Our Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is coordinating our ongoing efforts to combat forest fires. The forest fires in the Golpazari and Osmaneli districts of Bilecik broke out on June 28, 2025, and our teams responded immediately. Today, in the wake of the devastating forest fire that has broken our hearts, we are in Bilecik, the ancient land of green and history."

https://x.com/AliYerlikaya/status/1941224713369399324

https://x.com/AliYerlikaya/status/1941196466141192352

https://x.com/AliYerlikaya/status/1941227408058896560

In a post on X, he said, "Due to the forest fires, in Bilecik specifically, 721 citizens from 7 villages and 11 neighborhoods were evacuated to safe areas. After the fire was brought under control, citizens whose homes were undamaged returned to their homes."

According to damage assessment studies, 69 houses, 3 businesses, and 27 barns were severely damaged; additionally, 360 hectares of agricultural land and 772 agricultural vehicles were also reported damaged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor