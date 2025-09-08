Turkey: 2 Cops Killed After 16-Year-Old Opens Fire at Police Station in Izmir; Shooting Captured on Camera

Two police officers were killed and two were injured after a teenage gunman opened fire at the police station in Izmir, Turkey on Monday, September 8. The suspected gunman was identified as a 16-year-old.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the death, terming the attack on the police station in Balcova as "heinous". He said third police officer was seriously injured. “The suspect in the incident, 16-year-old E.B., has been arrested and an investigation has been opened,” he wrote on X.

BREAKING: 16-year-old gunman attacks police station in western province of Izmir in Turkey, killing 2 police officers. Video shows moment suspect was shot. pic.twitter.com/OT0x1Ydtfd — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 8, 2025

A video shared on social media shows a gunman wearing black clothes and gear with a facemask, while standing between two cars as cover, goes on shooting with an assault rifle before being shot him to the ground. While he was lying on the ground, he shouted, "Allahu Akbar" (God is the greatest).

"May our nation's head be at peace. An armed attack has been carried out targeting the Salih İşgören Police Station in İzmir Balçova. Following this heinous attack, unfortunately, our First-Class Security Director, Police Chief Inspector Muhsin Aydemir, and our Police Officer Hasan Akın have been martyred, while our Police Officer Ömer Amilağ has been seriously injured, and our Police Officer Murat Dağlı has sustained minor injuries," said Ali Yerlikaya in a post on X.

"I wish God's mercy upon our heroic martyrs; I wish urgent healing to our wounded. The suspect of the incident, E.B. (16), has been apprehended. An investigation into the incident has been initiated. The public will be informed of developments," he added further.