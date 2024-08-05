Turkey advises its citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising regional tensions

Ankara, Aug 5 The Turkish Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid travelling to the country amid rising regional tensions.

"There is a possibility that the security situation in Lebanon could deteriorate rapidly due to recent developments in our region," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our citizens should avoid travelling to Lebanon unless it is essential," it said.

The ministry also advised Turkish citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution and avoid travelling to Nabatieh, South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel provinces unless it is mandatory, reports Xinhua news agency.

It also advised Turkish citizens "to leave Lebanon if possible while commercial flights are still in operation."

Confrontations between the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel rose recently after the latter accused Hezbollah of attacking a football pitch in the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, killing a dozen people. Israel retaliated by launching three missiles on Tuesday evening in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing Fouad Shokor, Hezbollah's top military commander, and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli attack at the appropriate time and place.

