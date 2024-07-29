Turkey detains three suspects wanted by Sweden, Montenegro

Ankara, July 29 Turkish police have detained three suspects wanted by Sweden and Montenegro with red notices, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Monday on the social media platform X.

Alexander Gustafsson, a Polish national wanted internationally for drug trafficking, money laundering, doping, and forgery by Sweden, was detained in Istanbul, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gustafsson entered Turkey using the false identity of "Aleksander Kawa."

Dragan Pavlicevic, wanted internationally by Montenegro for drug trafficking and criminal organisation membership, was also detained in Istanbul.

Pavlicevic is accused of shipping more than two tons of cocaine with criminal organisations across Montenegro, Colombia, Ecuador, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Turkish police have detained Alexandar Nedevski, wanted internationally for money laundering and drug-related charges by Sweden.

