Turkey Earthquake: Videos Show Buildings Shaking as 6.1-Magnitude Quake Jolts Sindirgi; 22 Injured

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck western Turkey on Monday night, October 27, causing several buildings ...

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck western Turkey on Monday night, October 27, causing several buildings to collapse and injuring at least 22 people. The tremor hit the Sindirgi area of Balikesir province at around 11.48 pm at a depth of 5.99 kilometres, according to officials.

The initial quake was followed by several aftershocks, triggering panic among residents. Dramatic videos circulating online showed people running for safety while dining outdoors. One viral video featured an online gamer’s frightened reaction as she took cover under a computer table during the strong tremors.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu confirmed that 22 people were injured but there were no immediate reports of fatalities. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said three buildings collapsed in the quake; however, they were unoccupied and had already been damaged in a previous tremor.

Many residents spent the night outdoors, fearing further shocks. As rain began to fall, local authorities opened mosques, schools, and sports halls to provide temporary shelter, according to Haberturk television.

This is the second earthquake to hit the region in less than three months.

