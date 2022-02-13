Turkey govt demands 11 years jail for Turkish journalist who allegedly insulted Erdogan

A Turkish prosecutor's office demanded 11 years in jail for Sedef Kabas, a prominent journalist, on charges of insulting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and two ministers in his cabinet.

Notably, a Turkish court, late last month, ordered to arrest Kabas for making offensive remarks about Erdogan on live television.

During the program, the journalist said "cattle in the palace" when talking about Erdogan's policies on live TV.

The prosecutor also asked Kabas to be charged with insulting Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Transportation Minister Adil Karaismailoglu, for a combined jail term of 11 years, reported ARY News.

Under Turkish law, insulting the president is a criminal offence. Kabas' remarks received attention on social networks and caused severe backlash from Turkish officials.

In response, on Friday, the Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ) and 37 press freedom organizations and journalists called on Turkey to release Kabas.

"The unfounded imprisonment of the noted journalist was met with widespread condemnation from local and international press freedom organizations as well as rights organizations and press freedom defenders," the joint statement said.

"Yet, the Turkish government and judiciary appear relentless and Sedef remains behind bars," it added.

Press secretary of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik called the remark immoral and stupid.

Since Erdogan gained power in 2014 after serving 11 years as Prime Minister, tens of people have been accused and convicted of insulting the president, according to the news channel.

According to the official data, between 2014 and the end of 2020, 160,169 such investigations were launched, 35,507 cases were filed and there were 12,881 convictions.

( With inputs from ANI )

