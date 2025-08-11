Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, multiple aftershocks recorded

Ankara [Turkey], August 11 : A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Sindirgi district of Balikesir province in Turkey on Saturday at 19:53 local time, Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

The tremor was felt in neighbouring provinces, including Manisa, Izmir, Usak, and Bursa. According to the AFAD, a total of seven aftershocks with a magnitude above 3.0 have occurred since then.

AFAD has activated the Turkey Disaster Response Plan (TAMP) and dispatched personnel and vehicles from various provincial directorates to support search and rescue operations. The affected areas are being closely monitored, and representatives of all disaster groups will gather at the AFAD Presidency Disaster and Emergency Management Center.

In a statement, AFAD said: "On August 10, 2025, at 19:53, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Sindirgi district of Balikesir province. The earthquake was felt in the provinces of Manisa, Izmir, Usak, and Bursa. So far, a total of seven aftershocks with a magnitude above 3.0 have occurred. As of now, field surveys are ongoing. Personnel and vehicles have been dispatched from the AFAD Provincial Directorates of Çanakkale, Izmir, Afyonkarahisar, Usak, Bursa, Sakarya, Kutahya, Bilecik, Manisa, and Kocaeli to support search and rescue operations."

"The Turkey Disaster Response Plan (TAMP) has been activated, and representatives of all disaster groups will gather at the AFAD Presidency Disaster and Emergency Management Center. We extend our best wishes to the affected citizens. Developments are being monitored," the post added.

The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

