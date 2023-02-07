Turkey, Syria Earthquake: India sends first batch of relief material to Turkey

India on Tuesday dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material comprising an NDRF search and rescue team, dog squads, and medical supplies to earthquake-ravaged Turkey aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.A series of earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8, 7.6 and 6 had devastated parts of southeast Turkey and northern Syria since early Monday, killing more than 4,000 people across the region. According to an ANI report, India has sent two NDRF teams to Turkey, comprising 101 NDRF personnel.

“The teams are sent to help in conducting the rescue and relief operations. About 101 NDRF personnel from two teams, one of the team Eight battalion of NDRF from Ghaziabad and the other from second battalion of NDRF from Kolkata will be going for this mission,” Mohsen Shahedi, DIG, Operation and Training NDRF, was quoted saying by news agency ANI. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts. The Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government’s offer of assistance and said that “a friend in need is indeed a friend”.Turkey and Syria have been hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 and 6.0 since Monday, with reports of multiple aftershocks which have continued to cause damage and spread chaos across the region. Governments and aid groups across the world have rushed to dispatch personnel, funds and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas.