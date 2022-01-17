Turkish businessman accuses woman of stealing his sperm

In Turkey, a businessman has alleged that his sperm has been stolen. He made the allegation after a woman went to court against him, saying they had twin children. It all started with a weird deal. According to the Daily Star, the deal was struck between a woman living in Turkey and a businessman. According to the deal, a woman named Sevatap Sensari and the businessman will give birth to a child and then get married. Sensari, a 45-year-old divorcee, fell in love with businessman HST in 2000 and soon fell into a relationship. HST did not have a son to carry on the business and so he wanted a son. So they decided that what they really needed to do was learn how to do it right.

HST had promised to marry her when the boy was born. He will give the child his name and will support both financially. Then in 2015 Sensari took HST's sperm to Cyprus to start the process of giving birth to a child. This is because the medical system in Turkey does not provide in vitro fertilization services to unmarried couples. For this, two male embryos were selected and implanted in the Sensari's womb. 9 months later she gave birth to twins. Later, when Sensari asked the 61-year-old HST to do things according to the deal, he refused. Not only that, he also abused Sensari and children.

The woman went to court in the matter and demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh from HST. The woman told the court, "HST beat me for 17 years and I never said anything. But I don't want that to happen after the birth of children. ' HST refused to give his DNA sample before the court and told the Family Court that his sperm had been stolen and that police were investigating. During the investigation, a Turkish court ruled that if Sensari had received sperm, it would have been given to her voluntarily by the HST. The case is still in court and is being heard.



