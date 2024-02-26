Turkish Coast Guard detains over 100 Afghan migrants heading to Greece

Ankara [Turkey], February 26 : The Turkish Coast Guard has recently declared the arrest of 106 Afghan migrants during their attempt to cross into Greece, as reported by The Khaama Press.

'The refugees, including 43 children, were intercepted and subsequently transferred to the foreign nationals' return center in Chanak Kale for detention following their rescue,' As per recent reports by Turkish media.

According to The Khaama Press, Turkish Coast Guard authorities attribute the detention to the migrants' lack of legal documentation and their engagement in illegal border crossings.

Simultaneously, the Turkish Coast Guard command disclosed the discovery of a group of migrants lacking official residency papers aboard three plastic boats along the Ayvacik shores.

Greece continues to be a key entry point for refugees seeking passage into the European Union from Turkey, despite stringent border controls and surveillance measures, as per The Khaama Press.

These developments unfold amid a backdrop of escalating deportations of Afghan migrants from neighboring nations like Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey, against the grim backdrop of a humanitarian crisis compounded by severe winter conditions.

Conversely, many Afghan refugees perceive Turkey as a crucial transit point towards European destinations, enduring perilous journeys through illicit channels in pursuit of improved prospects and sanctuary.

Upon arrival in neighboring territories, refugees confront a myriad of adversities, ranging from law enforcement scrutiny, deportation threats, and detention, to exploitation.

Despite the manifold challenges, the allure of a promising future impels numerous migrants to embark on hazardous voyages, driven by aspirations of refuge and advancement in European territories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor