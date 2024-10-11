Turkish drone attack kills four Kurdish militants in Iraq

Baghdad, Oct 11 A Turkish drone attack killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service said in a statement.

On Thursday, the drone struck two vehicles of the PKK members near the town of Amedi in Duhok province in the evening, according to the statement.

Turkish forces frequently carry out cross-border operations targeting PKK militants in Iraq, with a particular focus on the Qandil Mountains, a stronghold of the group, Xinhua news agency reported.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Earlier on September 6, a drone strike killed three people including a child in Iraq’s Kurdish region, where the Turkish military regularly targets Kurdish fighters.

