Turkish experts urge developing countries to prioritise agriculture for food security

Istanbul, Feb 6 Agricultural experts in Turkey said that developing countries must prioritise agriculture to ensure national security and food sustainability through robust farmer support.

Halim Orta, an academic at Tekirdag Namik Kemal University and a wheat farmer in Turkey's Thrace region, noted that nations with favourable climates can achieve food self-sufficiency if governments invest in long-term strategies.

Turkey, for example, can leverage its unique geography not only to meet its own food requirements but also to grow exclusive crops like Malatya apricots and Antalya citrus, reducing import dependence and enhancing food security, said Orta.

Orta emphasised that lowering production costs, implementing long-term policies and providing subsidies are essential for ensuring sustainable, affordable food access, reports Xinhua news agency.

Murat Kapikiran, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Agricultural Engineers, stressed the need for developing countries, including Turkey, to protect farmers' motivation and resilience against market risks.

He warned that current policies have led to rural depopulation, declining productivity, land abandonment, water commodification, and increased reliance on food imports.

"To reverse these trends and build a resilient agricultural sector, the government must adopt policies that prioritise farmers' welfare, support sustainable practices, and ensure the long-term viability of local food production," he said.

Last month, agricultural experts also called for improved planning, enhanced education, and sustainable practices to ensure the country's food security and foster rural development.

Murat Kapikiran, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Agricultural Engineers, emphasised in a recent interview with Xinhua that the sector's lack of reliable data and effective planning, warning that without the right policies, misguided approaches will lead to abandoned villages, declining production, and neglected lands.

He urged all relevant institutions to adopt more effective agricultural planning to increase production, prevent rural depopulation, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Kapikiran also proposed establishing democratic cooperatives to help farmers self-regulate, increase profitability, and tackle financial and supply chain challenges.

In Malatya, Turkey's eastern province, Fevzi Cicek, president of the Malatya Chamber of Agricultural Engineers, emphasised the need for Türkiye to produce more than it consumes to avoid dependency and poverty.

Necip Kati, principal of the Malatya Agricultural Vocational School, underscored the role of education in meeting the sector's growing demand for skilled workers. He stressed that agricultural schools offer hands-on training in areas such as crop production, greenhouse operations, and livestock farming, equipping students with practical knowledge to support the industry.

Official statistics reveal that approximately one-third of Türkiye's 78 million hectares of land is arable.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor