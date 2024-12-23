Turkish FM, new Syrian leadership vow to strengthen ties after talks

Damascus, Dec 23 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Commander Ahmed al-Sharaa and visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks during which both sides vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking at a joint press conference following their meeting on Sunday, Fidan expressed optimism for a "brighter future" for Syria and promised Turkey's support in rebuilding Syria's infrastructure, restructuring its institutions, and returning displaced Syrians.

Restoring stability to Syria is crucial for the millions of refugees, Fidan said, calling for a consensus within Syria and a system to protect the minorities and include all faiths and ethnicities in Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Terrorist organisations have no place in Syria's future," he said, taking aim at the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its alleged affiliates in Syria, a party designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, and welcoming Syria's new authorities' intent to fight extremist groups.

He urged Israel to stop its military actions in Syria and respect the country's sovereignty and called for an end to international sanctions against Syria.

Cautioning that certain foreign powers exploit local proxies in Syria, Fidan said he expects US policy to shift in response to new realities.

For his part, al-Sharaa called Turkey "a friend to the Syrian people," saying both sides aim to build "strategic relations befitting the future of the region."

Noting the pressing challenges facing Syria, such as a refugee crisis, poor economy, and rampant poverty, al-Sharaa voiced the new Syrian authorities' commitment to building a state that meets the aspirations of all Syrians and urged reaching a global consensus on ensuring Syria's unity and lifting all sanctions against the country.

"It is unacceptable for any group in Syria to possess weapons," he said, stressing the need to disarm all factions across Syria, including areas under the control of the PKK and its alleged affiliates.

He stressed the importance of uniting military forces under a new Defence Ministry, adding that most armed factions in Syria have agreed to a single chain of command.

According to Turkish state-run TRT broadcaster, the meeting was also attended by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, Burhan Koroglu, acting charge d'affaires at the Turkish embassy in Damascus, and Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Syria's interim foreign minister.

Al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, led a 12-day military operation that resulted in the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government on December 8.

