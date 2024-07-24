Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' three PKK members in Iraq

Ankara, July 24 The Turkish intelligence has 'neutralised' a senior member and two other militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

The PKK members, Omer Firat codenamed 'Tolhildan', along with Irfan Zendi codenamed 'Raman Renas', and Hidayet Resuli alias 'Cengaver Mikayil', were 'neutralised' in an air operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation, said the report, without specifying the timing of the operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Anonymous Turkish security officials were quoted as saying that due to frequent Turkish military operations in northern Iraq, PKK members have retreated to the Sulaymaniyah region, which they consider a safe zone.

Turkish authorities often use the term 'neutralise' in their statements to imply that the alleged 'terrorists' have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, is based in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, an area where Turkey frequently conducts airstrikes and maintains military outposts.

