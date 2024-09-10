Turkish police detain 27 suspected IS members

Ankara, Sep 10 Turkish police detained 27 suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) group in operations across 13 provinces, the state-run broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Western Izmir province's chief prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for 30 suspects as part of an investigation launched against the IS group to combat terrorism financing, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state-run TRT.

A total of 27 suspects were detained in simultaneous raids in 13 provinces, including Ankara, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Istanbul, and Konya, the broadcaster said, not specifying the time of the operations.

It added that the police were seeking three more suspects.

The Turkish government designated the IS as a terrorist organisation in 2013, and Turkish police have been regularly conducting counter-terrorism operations against its members across the country.

