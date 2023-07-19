Turkish President arrives in UAE at start of official visit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 19 (ANI/WAM): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the UAE on an official visit, accompanied by Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan.

President Erdogan and his delegation were greeted at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Also present at the reception were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Turkey; and a number of other officials. (ANI/WAM)

