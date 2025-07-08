Turkish top defence industry executive arrives in Dhaka to discuss military cooperation

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 8 : A top Turkish defence industry executive arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday on a one-day visit to discuss various aspects of military cooperation with Bangladesh an official said.

"Haluk Gorgun, Secretary of Turkey's Defence Industries, arrived in Dhaka on a regular Turkish Air flight early in the morning," a senior Bangladeshi official said.

Gorgun will pay a courtesy call on the interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. He will also meet with Army Chief General Waqar-us-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral M. Nazmul Hasan, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan. Navy Chief hosted a lunch in honour of Turkey's Secretary, the official said.

"Earlier, Top Bangladeshi military officials visited Turkey. This is the return visit. Various issues, including technology transfer, will be discussed during the visit," the official said.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chairman Ashiq Chowdhury recently visited a military factory during his visit to Turkey, he said.

Defence cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey is growing day by day. In 2022, Bangladesh became the leading buyer of Turkish defence equipment and weapons.

Gorgun may discuss Turkey's assistance in building a defence equipment factory in Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh has a defence manufacturing factory called the Ordinance Factory.

Turkey's space industry chief paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of the Anadolu Diplomacy Conference in April. They discussed the cooperation in the space industry between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor