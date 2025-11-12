Turkiye says reports in certain Indian media outlets linking it to terrorism, terms them "malicious disinformation campaign"

Ankara [Turkiye], November 12 : The Republic of Turkiye Directorate of Communications' Center for Countering Disinformation issued a statement on X rejecting reports in certain Indian media outlets that alleged Turkiye's involvement in terrorist activities in India.

The deliberate reports in certain Indian media outlets claiming that “Türkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups” are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations… pic.twitter.com/BUPjtnJokf— Dezenformasyonla Mücadele Merkezi (@dmmiletisim) November 12, 2025

"The deliberate reports in certain Indian media outlets claiming that Turkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations between the two countries," the statement said.

The Directorate reaffirmed Turkiye's strong opposition to terrorism in all its forms, saying, "Turkiye firmly rejects all acts of terrorism, regardless of where or by whom they are committed, and stands as a leading country in the fight against terrorism through cooperation with the international community."

Emphasising its active role in global counter-terrorism efforts, it noted, "In this context, Turkiye actively contributes to the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and plays an effective role in shaping NATO's counter-terrorism policies."

Rejecting the allegations made in Indian media reports, the statement added, "The claim that Turkiye engages in 'radicalisation activities' targeting India or any other country is purely disinformative and lacks any factual basis."

It further stated that such reports were detrimental to bilateral ties. "Such unfounded and manipulative reports targeting Turkiye are attempts to undermine our country's contributions to international peace, security, and stability. The public is kindly advised not to give credence to such disinformative claims," the post read.

In a related development, Turkiye on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the blast in New Delhi, extending condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of India, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry conveyed its sympathy and support, saying it "extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of India, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured."

Reiterating its firm stance against terrorism, Ankara "reaffirmed its principled stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and its commitment to cooperation in the fight against this global threat," according to Anadolu Agency.

The statements come amid the aftermath of a heinous terror incident in Delhi, where a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of November 10 resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries to several others.

