Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov arrives in Delhi to participate in India- Central Asia Dialogue

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, arrived in Delhi on Thursday to take part in Central Asia Dialogue and the meeting of India -Central Asia Business Council.

Details of his arrival were also shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X.

Warm welcome to FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan, who is in India to participate in the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue. 🇮🇳 🇹🇲 pic.twitter.com/HfJ6fVGrFn — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 5, 2025

Earlier in the day, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Zheenbek Kulubaev, Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic also arrived in New Delhi to participate in the fourth India-Central Asia Dialogue.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue, launched in Samarkand in 2019, is a key ministerial platform aimed at strengthening ties between India and the Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The earlier editions of the Dialogue have focused on regional security, counter-terrorism, connectivity, and economic cooperation. This year's meeting is expected to build on those priorities, with discussions on trade, infrastructure, technology, and joint development initiatives.

India shares centuries-old cultural and historical connections with the Central Asian region. Buddhism spread from India through Tibet to Central Asia, leaving a spiritual legacy visible at key sites such as Kara Tepe, Fayaz Tepe, and Adzhina Tepe. Indian monks helped translate scriptures and establish monasteries across the region, forming the early basis of engagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to all five Central Asian nations in 2015 gave a major boost to the India- Central Asia ties. His participation in successive Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits in Tashkent, Bishkek, and Samarkand further reinforced India's outreach. The first India-Central Asia Summit, held virtually in January 2022 and attended by the Presidents of all five nations, led to the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, institutionalising biennial summits and regular ministerial dialogues.

